Tom Brady likely got special accommodations from Buccaneers

Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, and a number of factors likely contributed to the decision.

Not only is the money right — and the lack of income tax in Florida appealing — but there are more aspects that made the Bucs attractive to Brady. He will pair with head coach Bruce Arians, who tends to lead great passing offenses. He will be able to throw to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who are two of the most productive wide receivers in the league.

On top of that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the Bucs likely were willing to give Brady certain accommodations to make him happy.

Schefter speculated on ESPN Tuesday that “Tom wanted to have certain arrangements to make sure that he’s comfortable … with his family, that it’s comfortable if he wants to have his trainer with him, if he wants to have a certain day off, if he wants to be able to fly back east to his family, that he can do that.”

Whereas the Patriots may have been low-balling Brady, the Bucs are spending big on the quarterback and may be rolling out the red carpet to welcome him.

Brady turns 43 in August. He passed for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year. He seemed to have issues with the lack of weapons he had to throw to in New England, but that shouldn’t be a problem with the Bucs.