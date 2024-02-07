Tom Brady shares his thoughts on Bill Belichick not landing job

Tom Brady had his issues with Bill Belichick toward the end of the quarterback’s tenure with the New England Patriots, but that does not mean he believes his former coach should be out of a job.

On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady was asked if he is surprised that Belichick is unemployed despite the fact that the 71-year-old still wants to coach. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had a fairly strong response.

“You know I don’t know the criteria for hiring these guys — for hiring coaches. You know I’ve never been a part of it,” Brady said. “I mean I’m surprised that the greatest coach ever doesn’t have a job, absolutely. But, you know, I’m surprised (about) a lot of things in the NFL.”

Brady also noted that many NFL teams were not interested in him before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Belichick may not have been interested in every head coach vacancy this hiring cycle. He was at one point viewed as a leading candidate for the Atlanta Falcons job, but they decided to hire Raheem Morris instead. Belichick reportedly drew interest from at least one other team.

Though he will be 72, it would not be a surprise if Belichick lands a job next offseason. A playoff contender that feels they are close to winning a championship may decide the future Hall of Fame coach is the one who can get them over the hump.

For what it’s worth, Brady’s father has a theory on why Belichick was shut out of this hiring cycle.