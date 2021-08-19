Tom Brady has telling quote about his motivation to win eighth Super Bowl

Tom Brady has an uncanny ability to approach each season like he has never won anything before, and the 44-year-old is maintaining that mindset even after capturing his seventh Super Bowl title.

Brady was asked by a reporter on Wednesday what it is that continues to motivate him at this point in his career. He spoke about how much he enjoys the game and being around his teammates. He also said what happened last year has no bearing on the upcoming season.

"I don't think there's any aspect of me that thinks what I've done last year means anything. I've got to go do it this year." : @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/ngmfcDjmCT — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 18, 2021

“I’ve gotta keep earning it, you now?” Brady said. “I don’t think there’s any aspect of me that thinks what I’ve done last year means anything. I’ve got to go do it this year.”

A lot of players say the same types of things Brady says about past success not mattering, but he genuinely believes them. No one really doubts him anymore, but he continues to convince himself that he’s an underdog. We saw an example of that mindset with the message he sent out to his critics after he received his latest Super Bowl ring.

Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. He did that while playing through a significant knee injury. There’s no reason to think he’ll slow down this year.

