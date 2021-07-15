New details emerge about Tom Brady’s knee injury

Tom Brady underwent knee surgery earlier this offseason, and we now have an even better idea of just how serious the injury was.

The surgery Brady had was to repair a torn MCL, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Thursday. Stroud was told the injury was a partially torn MCL, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says it was actually fully torn.

Brady initially suffered the injury during his final season with the New England Patriots in 2019.

Brady recently said he had been dealing with the knee injury dating back to last offseason, but apparently it was an issue even before that. He also said it required weekly attention during the 2020 season.

That means Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions despite playing through a partially torn ACL. He also led the Bucs to a win in the Super Bowl.

Brady was not wearing a knee brace in the funny video he shared of him throwing passes this week. That is a good indication that he will be 100 percent healthy by Week 1, if he isn’t already.