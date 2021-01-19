Tom Brady hilariously trolls himself over latest high five snub

Tom Brady tried to high-five a referee on Sunday only to be completely ignored, and it seems like no one found the snub more entertaining than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

After Brady scored a rushing touchdown to give the Bucs a 29-20 lead in the fourth quarter of their win over the New Orleans Saints, he tried to celebrate by high-fiving an official. The ref was not having it. On Tuesday, Brady shared a hilarious mashup video on Twitter of his unsuccessful high five to the tune of “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin'” by the Righteous Brothers.

“You lost that lovin' feelin’, bring back that lovin' feelin’” pic.twitter.com/lo4XIhrId0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021

Well played, Tom.

Brady also tweeted a funny GIF (see it here) when addressing the high five on social media Monday.

Of course, Brady is no stranger to being snubbed on a high five and relentlessly mocked for it. If you remember, his inability to find a teammate to high-five him with the New England Patriots years ago (video here) became a wildly popular meme. Self-deprecating humor is one of the six-time Super Bowl champion’s many specialties.