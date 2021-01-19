 Skip to main content
Tom Brady hilariously trolls himself over latest high five snub

January 19, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Tom Brady ref high five

Tom Brady tried to high-five a referee on Sunday only to be completely ignored, and it seems like no one found the snub more entertaining than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

After Brady scored a rushing touchdown to give the Bucs a 29-20 lead in the fourth quarter of their win over the New Orleans Saints, he tried to celebrate by high-fiving an official. The ref was not having it. On Tuesday, Brady shared a hilarious mashup video on Twitter of his unsuccessful high five to the tune of “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin'” by the Righteous Brothers.

Well played, Tom.

Brady also tweeted a funny GIF (see it here) when addressing the high five on social media Monday.

Of course, Brady is no stranger to being snubbed on a high five and relentlessly mocked for it. If you remember, his inability to find a teammate to high-five him with the New England Patriots years ago (video here) became a wildly popular meme. Self-deprecating humor is one of the six-time Super Bowl champion’s many specialties.

