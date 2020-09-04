Tom Brady trolls Jets fans after asking question in Instagram

Tom Brady may no longer be a part of the AFC East, but the six-time Super Bowl champion is not giving up on taking shots at his former rivals.

Brady took to Instagram on Friday to ask his fans and followers where they would like to see his TB12 brand expand to next. The responses ranged from “New York City” to “Germany,” but one troll replied that the Brady should expand to “retirement.” The 43-year-old surmised that it must have been a New York Jets fan.

Brady is no stranger to trolling fans on Instagram, but Jets fans probably thought they were done taking punishment from him. They were wrong.

Next year, Brady might find himself taking swipes at New Orleans Saints fans. Perhaps he hasn’t gotten comfortable enough to start doing that from his new Tampa Bay home.