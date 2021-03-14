 Skip to main content
Tom Brady had great tweet about his contract extension

March 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady sent a great tweet Friday about his contract extension.

Brady agreed to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will help the team keep together the core that helped them win the Super Bowl. The veteran quarterback is deferring a significant chunk of his signing bonus until 2022 (full details here).

On Twitter, Brady shared a photo of himself signing the contract. The tweet said “in pursuit of 8,” which is a reference to the seven Super Bowls he has won, and the eighth he is seeking. “LFG” is an acronym for “let’s f—ing go!” And he also made note of his effort to help the team retain its core by saying “we’re keeping the band together.”

This is just another sign of how committed to winning Brady is. He has shown throughout his career that he prioritizes winning over money, and that has paid off for him multiple times. It’s also incredible that even after winning seven Super Bowls, he is not satisfied.

So far, the Bucs have been able to retain linebacker Lavonte David. They are also looking to lock up Chris Godwin and Shaq Barrett long term. Brady’s deal will give them a better chance of accomplishing all they need to do to enter 2021 with the best team possible.

