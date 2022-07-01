Tom Brady has hilarious tweet about infamous trophy toss

It has been more than two years since Tom Brady had a few too many drinks and celebrated his seventh Super Bowl victory, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still getting mileage out of the memorable day.

The Bucs played a game on Twitter Friday where they share a blurred version of a photo and asked and asked fans if they could guess which moment it was in team history. Brady recognized the photo as one that was captured when he infamously threw the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade. The quarterback joked that the photo was a great depiction of his actual field of vision at the time.

This was my actual field of vision when I hucked that thing. https://t.co/xIduPLtOsV — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 1, 2022

Brady, of course, was inebriated. That became evident when he needed help getting off his boat at the end of the parade (video here).

The Brady trophy toss jokes will never get old, even for Brady.