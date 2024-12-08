Tom Brady was blown away by insane Puka Nacua catch

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua made one of the best catches of the season on Sunday, and Tom Brady’s reaction to the play said it all.

Nacua caught a pass from Matthew Stafford along the sideline midway through the second quarter of the Rams’ game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nacua had to jump and catch the ball over his shoulder, and he was somehow able to get both feet inbounds.

Brady was blown away by the incredible reception. The FOX analyst let out a “what?!” when Nacua first hauled in the pass.

Puka Nacua with the insane catch on the sideline! pic.twitter.com/8oKQzsIYxC — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) December 8, 2024

Brady then broke down the play a bit further.

“There is no place for Stafford to throw that ball but he gives Puka Nacua a chance. The control with the body to make the catch — literally, his hands are behind his head,” Brady said. “The ball goes past his vision and he catches it. And then his feet … unbelievable.”

Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons at a higher level than anyone in league history, so he has pretty much seen it all. When a play draws that type of reaction from the seven-time Super Bowl champion, you know it is a good one.

We have seen some great candidates for catch of the year this season, and the play that Nacua made was certainly up there with the best of them.