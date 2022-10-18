Tom Brady opens up about work-life balance amid divorce talk

Tom Brady has yet to publicly confirm or deny the reports that he and his wife Gisele Bundchen are going through a divorce, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star did take some time this week to discuss how he balances his career with his personal life.

Kevin Durant was a guest on the latest episode of the “Let’s Go” podcast with Brady, Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. During the appearance, the Brooklyn Nets star and Brady spoke about how focused they become when the season begins. Durant called it “hibernating,” while Brady said it is “like you’re going away on deployment in the military.”

Brady then shared some interesting thoughts about how his competitive nature makes it difficult to dedicate time to his personal life.

The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are,” Brady said, as transcribed by Chris Mason of MLive.com. “You’re going to go, ‘How the (expletive) do I get it done?’ You know, ‘What do I got to do to get it done?'”

Brady has been around long enough to know that every word he says will be examined and scrutinized. He is also well aware that recent reports have claimed Gisele wants a divorce because she is tired of Brady’s work schedule.

If Brady and Bundchen go through with their divorce, many people will view it as Brady choosing football over his wife. We will probably never know the truth, but it does not sound like the split was Brady’s idea.