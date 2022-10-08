Report reveals Tom Brady’s reaction to Gisele pushing forward with divorce

Tom Brady’s impending divorce is not going over well with the veteran quarterback, unsurprisingly.

There has been speculation the last few months that Brady and Gisele were going through marital problems. During the week, a report said that both parties were hiring divorce attorneys.

Gisele has been initiating the divorce proceedings, which apparently is not going over well with Brady.

“It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” a source close to Brady told People. “He feels very hurt by her.”

Though Brady going back on his retirement decision played a role in Gisele’s unhappiness, People says that’s not the only reason for the split.

A source told them the situation between Gisele and Brady is “complicated” and there is more going on than just the retirement issue.

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1 but quickly changed his mind and decided to return to the Buccaneers a month later. A plan he had to join the Dolphins fell through, which led him back to Tampa Bay.

So far, the injury-plauged Bucs are 2-2 this season. And Brady has a lot more on his mind this season than just football.