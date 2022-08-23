Tom Brady has fun with ‘The Masked Singer’ rumor

Tom Brady’s Twitter account had some fun Monday with “The Masked Singer” rumor.

Brady had a mysterious absence from training camp this month that was due to “personal reasons.” Though it was later reported that Brady was on vacation with his family, a prior rumor drew plenty of attention.

There was some online speculation that Brady was away from the Bucs filming “The Masked Singer,” which is a reality music TV show. The concealed identity nature of the show meshed perfectly with the secrecy surrounding Brady’s absence.

Brady returned to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp Monday. His social media team decided to have some fun with the rumor.

Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though. https://t.co/E3wg9LaC1I — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 22, 2022

“Wasn’t on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though.”

The tweet included another tweet featuring a motorcycle rider doing stunts while wearing a helmet/mask.

Though Brady’s social media staff had fun with the rumor, a reporter suggested that the reason for Brady’s trip was not a good one. Maybe we will soon learn the reason for Brady’s absence.