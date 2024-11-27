Tommy DeVito’s status for Giants-Cowboys game revealed

The New York Giants are preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, and it sounds like they will have to start their third different quarterback in three weeks.

Tommy DeVito missed practice on Wednesday with a forearm injury. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes DeVito is trending toward sitting out on Thursday against Dallas.

It’s a longshot that QB Tommy DeVito will be able to play Thursday vs. Cowboys, per source. That puts Drew Lock in line for a start. The Giants say DeVito is undergoing further evaluation.#Giants #Cowboys — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 27, 2024

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters earlier this week that DeVito is dealing with forearm soreness in his throwing arm. Daboll said Drew Lock would take first-team reps in practice and that DeVito’s status for Thursday was uncertain.

DeVito briefly exited the Giants’ 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but he was able to return. It sounds like he is experiencing some lingering effects of that injury.

DeVito finished 21/31 for 189 yards against the Bucs. The Giants offense looked no better with him than Daniel Jones, which led to some vulgar criticism from one of New York’s star players.

If DeVito is unable to play on Thanksgiving, Lock will start. Lock signed a $5 million deal with the Giants this offseason, and he had a telling response to not being named the starter when Jones was benched.