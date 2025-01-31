Tony Dungy dismisses rumor about him

Tony Dungy has been an analyst at NBC for well over a decade, and it does not sound like he is planning to make a career change anytime soon.

A rumor surfaced this week claiming that Dungy is planning to run for the U.S. Senate in his home state of Michigan. The rumor said Dungy will run in the 2026 midterm election as a Republican.

Dungy says that is not true. The former Indianapolis Colts coach responded to the rumor via X and said he is “not a politician.” Dungy also pointed out that he resides in Florida, which would make him ineligible to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

“Not sure where this idea came from but it didn’t come from me. I love my home state of Michigan. I pray they will elect a Senator who honors the Lord and leads the people well. But I can assure you it won’t be me. Number 1, I’m not a politician and Number 2 I live in Florida,” Dungy wrote on X.

Not sure where this idea came from but it didn’t come from me. I love my home state of Michigan. I pray they will elect a Senator who honors the Lord and leads the people well. But I can assure you it won’t be me. Number 1, I’m not a politician and Number 2 I live in Florida. https://t.co/tsuORcbbPq — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 31, 2025

The 69-year-old Dungy has had some involvement in politics in the past. Former president George W. Bush appointed Dungy as a member of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation in 2007. The former Super Bowl champion was also invited to join former president Barack Obama’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships in 2009. Dungy turned that invite down over scheduling conflicts.

None of that means Dungy is planning to run for Senate. He still seems content analyzing games for NBC and delivering strong opinions on current NFL issues.