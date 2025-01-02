Super Bowl champion coach has strong message about Saquon Barkley situation

Saquon Barkley probably will not have a chance to pursue the NFL single-season rushing record on Sunday, and one Super Bowl champion coach believes that is the right call for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley is 101 rushing yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson’s 1984 record of 2,105 yards. The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC and have nothing to play for in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Giants. That is why head coach Nick Sirianni indicated this week that Barkley and other Eagles starters probably will not see the field in Week 18.

Naturally, some fans are upset that Barkley might not have an opportunity to make history. Tony Dungy, who won a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, said those fans need to view Week 18 like a preseason game for the Eagles.

“For all the fans who are upset at Coach Sirianni for not playing Saquon in this game and letting him go after the rushing record: Please understand this game means as much to the Eagles as the final preseason game,” Dungy wrote in a post on X Thursday. “Who is upset when the starters don’t play in that preseason game? Who would be upset if Barkley got injured on his 20th carry in the last preseason game and missed the opener? Who would be upset if ANY key starter got a season ending injury in the LAST PRESEASON GAME?

“Thats what’s going through the head coach’s mind. And the GM’s. And the owners mind. It’s not an easy call when a player has a chance to do something significant. But it’s an obvious call given what’s on the line.”

Barkley told reporters this week that he understands putting the team’s best interests first. The Pro Bowl back said he will be on board with whatever decision Sirianni makes.

Dickerson’s stance on Barkley pursuing the rushing record has made fans want Saquon to break it even more. The Eagles are trying to win a championship, however, and Barkley has been arguably their most important player this season.

It would be a different situation if Barkley only needed 10 yards for the record. The fact that he needs over 100 means he would probably need a full workload in Week 18 to have a chance at surpassing Dickerson. That has likely factored into Sirianni’s decision as well.