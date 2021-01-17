Tony Dungy endorses Leslie Frazier as head coach candidate

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was already attracting some head coaching interest prior to Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, so it goes without saying that he boosted his resume even further. Tony Dungy thinks two teams in particular should take notice.

Frazier worked as a defensive assistant on Dungy’s staff with the Indianapolis Colts for two years, including in 2006 when the team won the Super Bowl. On Sunday morning, Dungy tweeted that the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans should be strongly considering Frazier as their next head coach.

“Leslie Frazier did a great job with us in Indianapolis. He’s been a head coach before. And he’s been fantastic for the Bills the last 3 years,” Dungy wrote. “Texans and Eagles should take a close look at him but we’ll see what happens.”

As Dungy mentioned, Frazier has previous head coaching experience in the NFL. He was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings for three-plus seasons and led the team to the playoffs in 2012.

Frazier’s past probably would not interest teams as much as his present. The Bills ranked in the top half of the league defensively this season, and they are coming off a dominant performance in which they held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to just three points.

At least one team is seriously considering hiring Frazier, and that list could grow in the coming days.