Tony Dungy calls out Hall of Fame voters

Former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy had some harsh words for Pro Football Hall of Fame voters after just three Modern Era candidates were elected as part of the 2025 class.

Two of Dungy’s former players, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and kicker Adam Vinatieri, were left out of the Class of 2025 when it was announced this week. Only three of the 15 Modern Era finalists — Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Antonio Gates — were selected, though the voters could have selected up to five.

Dungy is one of the voters, and he voiced frustration with the entire process in an interview with Anthony Calhoun of WISH-TV.

“I’m a little surprised at that. I’m disappointed for those two guys,” Dungy said of Wayne and Vinatieri. “I’m even more disappointed in the whole process. I’m one of the voters, and we had an all-day Zoom meeting. We’re trying to break things down and we’re splitting hairs between 10 and 12 really, really gifted candidates, and we only elected three Modern Day people into the Hall. We were discussing eight, nine guys that should have gone in. To have Adam Vinatieri and Reggie Wayne sitting there and not get in, and we only elected three, to me, it doesn’t make sense.”

Vinatieri was regarded by many as a likely choice because of his success, longevity, and history of clutch kicks. The omission of Eli Manning was also a big source of controversy. Wide receiver Torry Holt and linebacker Luke Kuechly were also widely discussed as possible inductees. To Dungy’s point, it is hard to believe that two of those names failed to reach the 80 percent threshold when there was more room in the class.

Several of the aforementioned names are likely to get into the Hall of Fame eventually. Dungy’s frustration makes sense, though, and it’s fair to question what went into a process that left deserving candidates out with room to spare.