NFL fans upset about 1 big snub from 2025 Hall of Fame class

As it stands for now, there is still only one Manning in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At the 2025 NFL Honors on Thursday, this year’s official Hall of Fame class was revealed. Only four names ended up making the cut — Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe.

NEWS We are proud to announce the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025, presented by @visualedgeit. -Eric Allen – Jared Allen – Antonio Gates – Sterling Sharpe. Full story https://t.co/QeYc3onpKF pic.twitter.com/TxiAF8HOmX — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 7, 2025

Many fans could not believe that one particular player did not get the call — former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Numerous posts on X expressed disbelief that Manning hadn’t been selected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Eli Manning not getting into the Hall of Fame is an abomination. 2 Super Bowls and beating the best team ever in the biggest possible moment. That alone warrants acceptance. — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) February 7, 2025

An absolute joke. Not one of those 4 guys stand in the history books of the NFL Our time will come @EliManning pic.twitter.com/cPsslmqttT — Nicky Snacks (@NickySnacks_) February 7, 2025

An absolute disgrace by the NFL not putting Eli Manning in the hall of fame pic.twitter.com/4ubjh3OL5o — Steve B (@Booter570) February 7, 2025

Several other noteworthy snubs emerged from this year’s class, including Torry Holt, Adam Vinatieri, and Luke Kuechly. But Manning stood out in the eyes of many as the single biggest one.

Manning’s case is somewhat divisive as he notably owns two Super Bowl rings and two Super Bowl MVPs, gaining a reputation for elevating his play when it mattered most. But his regular season numbers were usually pretty underwhelming (including a high interception rate), and he only made it to the Pro Bowl in four of his 16 career seasons.

Now 44 years old, Manning is a virtual lock to get in eventually, particularly with a 20-year window of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But especially given how strong his odds were to get in this year, plenty are stunned that Manning will not go down as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.