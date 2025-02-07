 Skip to main content
NFL fans upset about 1 big snub from 2025 Hall of Fame class

February 6, 2025
by Darryn Albert
Eli ManningPro Football Hall of Fame
As it stands for now, there is still only one Manning in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At the 2025 NFL Honors on Thursday, this year’s official Hall of Fame class was revealed. Only four names ended up making the cut — Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe.

Many fans could not believe that one particular player did not get the call — former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Numerous posts on X expressed disbelief that Manning hadn’t been selected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Several other noteworthy snubs emerged from this year’s class, including Torry Holt, Adam Vinatieri, and Luke Kuechly. But Manning stood out in the eyes of many as the single biggest one.

Manning’s case is somewhat divisive as he notably owns two Super Bowl rings and two Super Bowl MVPs, gaining a reputation for elevating his play when it mattered most. But his regular season numbers were usually pretty underwhelming (including a high interception rate), and he only made it to the Pro Bowl in four of his 16 career seasons.

Now 44 years old, Manning is a virtual lock to get in eventually, particularly with a 20-year window of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But especially given how strong his odds were to get in this year, plenty are stunned that Manning will not go down as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.