Tony Dungy shares the key adjustment Leslie Frazier made to stop Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills pulled out a big 24-20 win at Kansas City on Sunday, and their defense received praise for their performance. Specifically, Tony Dungy lauded Leslie Frazier for making a smart strategic adjustment against the Chiefs.

The game was tied at 10 at halftime, and then things got tied at 17 in the third quarter. During halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Eagles and Cowboys, Dungy pointed out the adjustment Frazier made.

Frazier, who has been Buffalo’s defensive coordinator since 2017, incorporated more 3-man defensive fronts, and utilized Matt Milano as a spy on Patrick Mahomes as the game went on.

Milano working as the spy helped limit Mahomes’ ability to run and extend plays. It also gave Von Miller the option to rush the quarterback with an inside move rather than go to to the outside.

The strategy paid off perfectly in the final minute as Mahomes forced a throw while Milano was pressuring him. The pass attempt was intercepted to seal Buffalo’s win.

#Bills rush 3 & have Matt Milano as the spy on Mahomes. Milano takes away Mahomes’ 1st read over the middle, & then Von Miller spikes inside & flushes Mahomes from the pocket into a waiting Milano. Pressure + contain. Beautiful#Bills #BillsMafia #GoBillspic.twitter.com/9hoQinu4N9 https://t.co/LJzkSMDvoQ — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) October 17, 2022

In their first five games of the season, the Bills hardly ever used a 3-man front. But in the Week 6 win over Kansas City, they used it approximately a third of the game.

the number from the game today can change upon rewatch but the point remains the same: the Bills used Matt Milano as a spy on a lot of snaps today. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 16, 2022

Coaches need to be open to utilizing all sorts of formations. Frazier was in this case, and it worked.