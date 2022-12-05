Ezekiel Elliott offers honest take on splitting carries with Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has seen an increased role in the Dallas Cowboys’ backfield this season, and the team has been rewarded for showing faith in him. Heck, even Ezekiel Elliott understands why he has been losing touches to his running mate.

Pollard started over Elliott in Sunday night’s blowout win over the Indianapolis Colts. That marked the first time in Elliott’s career that he was available and did not start. Both backs were very productive. Elliott had 91 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 20 total touches. Pollard turned 14 touches into 106 yards and two scores.

After the game, Elliott was asked by a reporter about splitting carries with Pollard. He said the Cowboys are better when that happens. Elliott also admitted that it took some time for him to accept that Pollard was cutting into his workload.

“I truly believe our team is better off when (Tony Pollard) is getting his touches. He’s so explosive. … Last year, I had to really come around to it and it definitely was a little hard at first, but at the end of the day what’s important is the team,” Elliott said.

Elliott did not start in the game for disciplinary reasons, so he will probably get his job back going forward. Of course, being the starter at the running back position is more symbolic than anything.

Pollard has averaged a whopping 5.8 yards per carry this season. The 25-year-old averages 5.3 yards per carry for his career. He has looked more explosive than Elliott for a while, and Zeke is right that the Cowboys are at their best when they’re feeding both.