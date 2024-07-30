Report: Travis and Jason Kelce seeking massive podcast deal

Travis and Jason Kelce have enjoyed tremendous success with their “New Heights” podcast since they launched it nearly two years ago, and they are hoping that popularity translates into a massive new deal for the show.

According to a report from Anne Steele of the Wall Street Journal, the Kelce brothers are seeking a deal in the range of $100 million for the rights to the “New Heights” podcast.

Representatives for the Kelce brothers have reportedly had discussions with podcast network Wondery, which is owned by Amazon.

Travis has been one of the best players in the NFL for several years now and has helped the Kansas City Chiefs win three Super Bowls. His popularity received a massive boost last year when he began dating Taylor Swift, and that has been huge for “New Heights” and his overall brand. Jason retired this offseason after a successful career with the Philadelphia Eagles and is now working for a major media network.

The WSJ report did not specify the number of years the Kelce brothers are seeking with the $100 million deal. Either way, that is a significant figure.

