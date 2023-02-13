Mother of Travis, Jason Kelce wears great custom shoes, outfit to Super Bowl

The mother of Travis and Jason Kelce had to go all-out with her Super Bowl fashion, and she knocked it out of the park.

Donna Kelce had to find a way to represent both of her sons in Sunday’s game, with the two playing on opposing teams. Did she manage it? You can judge that for yourself, but it sure seems that way.

A full 360 look shows that the jersey was actually double-sided, representing both of her sons. The jacket was as well, and she also had one shoe for each of them.

Momma Kelce can go home happy either way. Both of her sons already have Super Bowl rings, so this is just a tiebreaker.

The Kelce brothers usually root for each other, but not this week. Mom will make up for it by cheering for both.