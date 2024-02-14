Travis Kelce makes admission about his sideline incident with Andy Reid

Travis Kelce drew some criticism during and after the Super Bowl for an outburst he had toward Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sideline, and the star tight end has since admitted that his actions crossed the line.

Kelce was furious that he was not on the field when the Chiefs lost a red-zone fumble early in their 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. The tight end was so emotional that he screamed at Reid and made physical contact with the coach, causing Reid to stumble. You can see the video here.

During the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce and his brother (and co-host) Jason Kelce discussed the incident. Jason said Travis “crossed a line” and Travis acknowledged that his behavior was “unacceptable.”

“I can’t get that fired up to a point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off-balance and stuff. … I immediately wished I took it back,” Travis said. “Coach Reid actually came up to me right after that and just let me know, ‘Hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place, man.'”

Kelce added that he was not angry with Reid but was just frustrated to be on the sideline at a time when the Chiefs made a critical mistake. The 34-year-old also said he has no interest in playing for a coach other than Reid and would call it a career if Reid retired.

“We had to get some s— going,” Kelce added. “Sometimes those emotions just get away from me, man. That’s been the battle of my career. … Unfortunately, sometimes my passion comes out where it looks like it’s negativity. I’m grateful (Reid) knows it’s all because I want to win this thing with him more than anything.”

Jason and Trav shared their real thoughts on the sideline moment with Coach Reid pic.twitter.com/npWn3BWT4l — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 14, 2024

Kelce had a huge second half and the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl, which had made the questions about the outburst a lot easier to address. For what it’s worth, one NFL legend defended Kelce over the behavior.