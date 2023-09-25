Travis Kelce did not look happy with Jarrett Payton taking video of him with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has been the subject of major conversation over the last two weeks due to the rumors about him dating Taylor Swift.

Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, confirming that the rumors are very much real. Not only did she cheer when he and the Chiefs scored, but the two also seemed to be quite close when they left Arrowhead Stadium.

Jarrett Payton, the son of Walter Payton, shared a video from outside the locker room area as Kelce and Swift exited the stadium. The Chiefs tight end did not look happy with the person who recorded the video.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Check out the glare he gave.

“Play it cool, Payton. Be cool,” Kelce seemed to be saying with his face.

Let’s also talk about the outfit Kelce was wearing. It looked like someone took a bucket of blue paint and splashed it on some coveralls. And that outfit probably cost $1,000.

Kelce had 7 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown in the 41-10 win, so he definitely impressed and picked the right game for Swift to attend.