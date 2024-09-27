Travis Kelce addresses his slow start to the season

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0, and they have done it without a huge contribution from tight end Travis Kelce. The four-time All-Pro selection has been nearly anonymous through those three games, but he does not think that is reflective of how he is feeling.

Kelce said he feels as good as ever and has not changed despite the slow start to the season. He also pointed to the team’s 3-0 record as evidence that they are doing something right, even without him posting big numbers.

“I think this year stats may say something different, but at the same time you’ll see the same person inside this building, and that’s all I really care about,” Kelce said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “I’m my own worst critic. Everything outside of this building is just noise.

“I’m fortunate. I’ve had the success in the past and I realized that the ball can’t always go to one person. It can’t always get in my hands, but at the same time, I got all the trust in [Patrick Mahomes] to make the right decision, and he’s been making great decisions. We might not be putting up as [many] points as we want to, but at the same time we’re 3-0 and we’re doing something right.”

Kelce has just eight receptions for 69 yards through three games. He has only been targeted 12 times and has yet to find the end zone. That would normally be more of a concern, but Rashee Rice, in particular, has become a significant part of the passing game, somewhat to the detriment of Kelce.

There has been a lot of chatter that Kelce’s off-field pursuits may be a distraction, but his regular season numbers were also down in 2023. He turned it on for the playoffs and was instrumental in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, so it is too soon to worry at this point.