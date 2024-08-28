Travis Kelce buys racehorse with cheeky name

Some fans believe Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s latest investment was in honor of his girlfriend Taylor Swift. It’s not hard to understand why.

Kelce recently bought a stake in a racehorse named “Swift Delivery.” Team Valor International, which owns the horse along with Gary Barber, announced the news Tuesday via a press release.

The All-Pro tight end made the purchase with the Zoldan family, which owns Phantom Fireworks. Kelce was seen attending the Kentucky Derby with the family earlier this year.

“It’s very exciting,” Team Valor CEO Bruce Irwin told the Associated Press. “I met [Travis Kelce] at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything. When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer.”

While there are claims on social media that the horse was named after Swift, Irwin stated that wasn’t the case.

The Team Valor executive said that the horse’s name was just “a total coincidence” and not specifically in homage to Swift, who has been dating Kelce over the past year.

“Swift Delivery” is a 3-year-old gelding that has won its last two starts, both of which came at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Canada.

The horse and its jockey Patrick Husbands are slated for another start Saturday in a 1-mile race at the same track.