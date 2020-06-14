Tre Boston excited about Matt Rhule’s ‘it’ factor

The early reviews on new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule seem to be very positive.

Safety Tre Boston has already been won over by the new coach, saying Rhule has won the team over and set himself up to be successful.

“I think this guy has an edge to him. I think he has a certain ‘it’ that coaches have to have,” Boston told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on the Rapsheet + Friends podcast, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I’m excited to see him more in person with the guys, because right now, I think he started with a nice lead because he has a nice momentum going in between how he’s treated us, how he’s respected us, how he respects our time. That means a lot to professionals and men, adults, as well. So, I think Rhule has set himself up for success with his men. We trust him. We believe in him. And when we get together, it’s all about building chemistry and knowing that we are the Carolina Panthers and we’re gonna do what it takes to win ballgames around here.”

That’s a pretty ringing endorsement for a first-year head coach, especially when the players really haven’t met him in person yet. Still, Rhule does come with a pedigree. He’s been very successful at the college level, taking over Temple and Baylor at low points and turning them both into winners. That should serve him well in the jump up to the NFL level, as he’s shown he can handle adversity and win over players before.

If Boston is right, Rhule has won over his players. One question now is whether he’ll have the same level of trust from his front office, especially after what reportedly happened during the Panthers’ NFL Draft.