Scary details emerge about Trent Brown pregame IV issue

Trent Brown was a surprise inactive for the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and now we’re learning more details about the scary situation surrounding him.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, there was an issue involving Brown’s pregame IV. Some air entered Brown’s bloodstream. The situation required immediate medical attention.

#Raiders OT Trent Brown was hospitalized today after a mishap with his pre-game IV that caused air to enter his bloodstream and required immediate medical attention, per me and @TomPelissero. Brown will stay overnight for further tests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

Brown hadn’t played since Week 5 after being placed on the COVID-19 list, but he was activated earlier in the week and expected to play on Sunday. The IV issue is the reason he did not play.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says Brown was wheeled out of the locker room.

“All of a sudden, we come in and they’re wheeling him out and I’m like,’ Bro, what is going on?’ It was crazy and so we prayed,” Carr said after the game, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “As a team we prayed for him, we made sure he was OK, his family, because I’m sure they were scared to death.”

The incident sounds similar to what happened with Tyrod Taylor. Team medical staffs provide injections and IVs for players routinely, and it’s not often we hear of scary incidents like this transpiring.