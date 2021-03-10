Trent Williams offers big hint about free agency plans

Trent Williams helped solidify the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line last season after they acquired him in a trade with Washington, and it sounds like they are planning to keep the eight-time Pro Bowler around.

Williams discussed his impending free agency during a Tuesday appearance on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman.” Sherman, a fellow free agent who played with Williams last season, predicted that Williams will sign a new deal with San Francisco that will allow him to play the rest of his career there.

“I’ve got San Francisco. I’ve got him staying in San Francisco for the faithful,” Sherman said, as transcribed by Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk. “I think he stays in San Francisco. I think he makes you guys happy for another 5-6 years and gets his gold jacket and then decides whether he wants it in Washington or San Francisco.”

Williams did not disagree. He indicated that he and the 49ers have mutual interest in working out a new contract.

“That’s not a bad take, fellas,” Williams said. “That’s not a bad take. Y’all barking up the right tree.”

Williams is one of the best left tackles in NFL history. He has made the Pro Bowl in all but one season since 2012, and that one season was when he held out for all of 2019. It didn’t take long for him to show the impact he can make in San Francisco, which we saw with this insane block early in the season.

While Sherman’s days with the Niners are likely over, Williams is obviously in a different situation.