Trent Williams set to miss regular season games due to holdout?

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams appears no closer to working out a new contract with the team, and appears willing to miss regular season games as a result.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Williams has continued to work out on his own. However, Williams reportedly has no intention of reporting to the team without a new deal, even if that means he misses regular season action.

With preseason over, Trent Williams plans to continue his holdout unless his contract is reworked, placing Week 1 availability for #49ers into focus. (With @CrisAlexESPN) pic.twitter.com/ETPlNOAN3n — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 26, 2024

“I was told from somebody involved in the situation that he is not going to be available until he gets his contract adjusted,” Fowler said. “He’s got three years left on his deal. That could bleed into the regular season. … The 49ers know they have to do something here to sweeten the guarantees on his contract.”

Williams has skipped the entirety of 49ers camp in search of a new deal. Though he is the consensus top tackle in the NFL, he is only the fourth-highest paid, and clearly wants that rectified. There had been hints that he might carry his holdout into the regular season, but this is a much clearer indication of that stance.

The 49ers enter the season with a lot of contract issues, as they are also still trying to sort out a deal with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.