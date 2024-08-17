Report reveals Trent Williams’ firm stance on holdout

Brandon Aiyuk has attracted much of the attention, but the San Francisco 49ers have a growing problem with offensive lineman Trent Williams and his contract situation.

Williams’ holdout may be even more significant than first thought, with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reporting Saturday that the All-Pro left tackle is very much dug in on his holdout. The veteran tackle is completely absent from camp, even though he is fined $50,000 for each day he is absent.

From @SportsCenter with @RandyScottESPN -Aiyuk latest

-Trent Williams dug in on holdout

-Daniel Jones, Deshaun Watson comebacks nearly official pic.twitter.com/bRlzCnCyIH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 17, 2024

“I’m told Trent Williams is playing golf right now. Literally, he’s chilling,” Fowler said. “I’m told that if they want his services, then they need to adjust his contract. That’s just the way it is. He’s made $150-some million in his career, 35 years old, best left tackle in the game but only the fourth-highest paid.

“I’m told that he’s willing to hold out even longer. … They got to address it, really, in the next week or two.”

Fowler added that the situation is complicated by Aiyuk’s ongoing contract dispute, which, for the moment, is the more urgent focus for the Niners.

Unlike Aiyuk, Williams is a full-on holdout from camp, and has not been around the building at all. While he has three years remaining on his current deal, none of the remaining money owed to Williams is guaranteed, which is another issue he probably wants worked out.

Though he is 36, Williams remains one of the best left tackles in the NFL. He has made 11 straight Pro Bowls and has been named a first-team All-Pro player for three straight years.