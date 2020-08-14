Trent Williams shares speeding video, appeared to be driving 125 mph

Trent Williams is happy to be out of Washington and playing for the San Francisco 49ers, but the All-Pro offensive tackle should probably ease up a bit on showcasing his excitement on social media.

On Friday, Williams shared a video on his Instagram live story that appeared to show him behind the wheel of his Ferrari driving 125 mph. The driver in the video was blowing past cars on the freeway like they were standing still. Williams deleted the clip, but not before TMZ was able to capture the video.

While it’s unclear if Williams was the driver, the video was recorded from a first-person view and shared on his Instagram feed. Williams did post a photo on Instagram earlier this year that showed him sitting on a Ferrari that he presumably owned.

NFL players sharing videos of themselves driving dangerous speeds down the highway is nothing new. Lamar Jackson did it last offseason, and the Baltimore Ravens star ended up issuing an apology.