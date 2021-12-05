Trenton Cannon stretchered off following scary injury on opening kick

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon suffered an apparent neck injury on the opening play of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and he left the stadium in an ambulance.

Cannon, who has been an excellent special teamer for the Niners, was trying to make a tackle on the opening kickoff when he was kneed in the helmet by a teammate. His head bent back awkwardly, and he remained down on the turf.

prayers up for Trenton Cannon on this scary hit pic.twitter.com/MmnXkfBEr8 — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 5, 2021

Cannon was stabilized and loaded onto a stretcher. The good news is he was moving his arms and appeared to be speaking with medical personnel.

Trenton Cannon has been taken in the ambulance. He was moving his arms, so hopefully that's a good sign! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2OFColyHvb — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 5, 2021

Hopefully the stretcher and ambulance were used mostly for precautionary reasons. There was a similar situation a few weeks back with the Cleveland Browns, and the injury turned out to be minor. We can only hope the outcome with Cannon is the same.