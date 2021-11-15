Browns’ Troy Hill gets more good news after scary Week 10 injury

Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill was taken off the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, but it appears he avoided a serious injury.

Hill was taken to a Boston-area hospital after he suffered an injury while attempting to make a tackle. The Browns announced on Monday that he was released on Sunday night after being diagnosed with a neck sprain. Hill was also cleared to travel back to Cleveland.

Per #Browns: CB Troy Hill, who was taken to a Boston-area hospital after suffering a neck injury in yesterday’s game at New England, was released from the hospital last night. Hill has been diagnosed with a cervical (neck) sprain and is scheduled to travel back to Cleveland today — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 15, 2021

Hill stayed down on the turf after he tried to tackle Jakobi Meyers late in the fourth quarter. He appeared to move his hands and fingers as he was taken off the field on a stretcher, which was a good sign.

The Browns announced after the game that Hill had movement in all of his extremities. It’s likely that doctors just used an abundance of caution given the nature of the injury. We’re glad to hear he is doing well.