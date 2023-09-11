Trevon Diggs zinged Giants with trash talk during first half

Trevon Diggs really started to feel himself as his Dallas Cowboys were blowing out the New York Giants in the first half of the season-opening game between the teams at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday night.

Diggs had a big hit on Saquon Barkley that led to a pick-six by teammate DaRon Bland to put Dallas up 16-0 in the first quarter. Then Dallas’ Stephon Gilmore got an interception on the Giants’ first pass following a field goal by Dallas to go up 19-0. The Cowboys cashed that in for a touchdown to extend their lead to 26-0.

The flurry of scoring led the defensive players on Dallas’ sideline to loosen up, according to NBC’s Melissa Stark.

Stark reported late in the second quarter that Diggs was trash-talking the Giants.

“Now, Trevon Diggs, he is trash-talking. He gathered the guys and said, ‘I have an announcement to make to the Giants. Do not throw the ball any more!'” Stark reported.

Though the game was only in the second quarter by that point, Dallas’ defense was having its way with the Giantsa.

Updated passing stats for Giants QB Daniel Jones against Cowboys: 1-of-5 for 0 yards, two INTs (one returned for TD), two sacks for minus-19 yards. Includes a throwaway under duress. Picks by DaRon Bland (Trevon Diggs assist) and Stephon Gilmore. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 11, 2023

That was probably even better than Jerry Jones’ dream start to a game against the rival Giants. Factor in two missed field goal attempts by Graham Gano, and nothing was going the Giants’ way in the first half.