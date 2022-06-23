Trevor Lawrence hits back at media outlet over signing bonus claim

Trevor Lawrence would like a word with you, Barstool Sports.

On Wednesday, Barstool writer “Big Tennessee” published an article mocking Lawrence for losing the value of his NFL signing bonus money in the cryptocurrency crash.

Trevor Lawrence Turned His $24 Million Signing Bonus Into $9 Million by Getting It All in Crypto https://t.co/5z8oMGm1Ya pic.twitter.com/ZXID1HYdlw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 22, 2022

While the value of numerous cryptocurrencies have indeed plummeted in recent weeks and months, Big Tennessee was mistaken about one pretty important detail. Big Tennessee confused Lawrence’s signing bonus with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a signing bonus the quarterack received as part of a cryptocurrency endorsement deal.

Lawrence was happy to note that correction over Twitter.

Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a 4-year, $36.8 million deal with the Jags that included a $24.1 million signing bonus. All that money is/was being paid out in US Dollars.

We have no idea what the rest of Lawrence’s finances look like, much less how his investment/cryptocurrency portfolios are doing. But if anyone has time to wait for the financial markets to rebound, it’s a 22-year-old NFL quarterback who’s already a multi-millionaire.