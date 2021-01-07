Trevor Lawrence chooses agent after declaring for draft

Trevor Lawrence officially announced this week that he is leaving Clemson to enter the NFL Draft, and the star quarterback has now chosen representation.

MGC Sports announced on Thursday that Lawrence is its latest client.

Lawrence immediately becomes arguably the biggest names on MGC’s client roster. Other notable clients include Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries and Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister.

There was some talk earlier in the year of Lawrence potentially returning to Clemson for his senior season, but that never seemed realistic. The Jacksonville Jaguars are almost certainly going to take Lawrence first overall in the draft, so he would only risk hurting his stock if he remained in college.

Lawrence shared a video (see it here) on Wednesday thanking Clemson for his three seasons with the Tigers.