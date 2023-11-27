 Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence has hilarious response to question about CJ Stroud

November 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Trevor Lawrence holds the ball

Nov 27, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC South suddenly has two impressive young quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and CJ Stroud, and some are excited about the possibility of seeing them battle for years to come. Just don’t count Lawrence among them.

Lawrence was asked Sunday if the prospect of future matchups with his Houston Texans counterpart was exciting to him. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback admitted that it was to a degree, but also shared his true feelings.

“I want the teams in our division to be as bad as possible,” Lawrence admitted.

Points for honesty here. Talent on other teams will only make it harder for the Jaguars to win the division and make the playoffs consistently, even if he may appreciate the competition.

Lawrence came out on top Sunday with a narrow 24-21 win. However, the Texans could not have come much closer to tying it in the game’s dying moments.

