Trevor Lawrence reveals how Doug Pederson has been huge help as coach

Trevor Lawrence is clearly a big fan of his new head coach and how they communicate with each other.

Lawrence raved about new coach Doug Pederson during OTAs. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback feels that Pederson’s background as a former NFL quarterback is a huge help, and that his communication style fits perfectly.

“I think you can always tell the way a coach communicates with a quarterback because he’s been in my shoes,” Lawrence said, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “Quarterback’s an interesting position. It’s not a big rah-rah, chew somebody out. I mean you have some coaches that are like that but for me, that’s just not what I need.

“I can have a conversation and Coach Pederson’s great about that. At every play, he gives you a piece of feedback that another coach might not give you just because he knows what it’s like and it’s something little that he might see that someone else doesn’t see.”

Lawrence clearly feels the Jaguars have made the ideal hire for him. That’s particularly in contrast to Urban Meyer, who definitely seemed to follow the more critical style Lawrence says he dislikes.

Pederson spent parts of ten seasons in the NFL, primarily as a backup quarterback. Clearly, his knowledge is just what Lawrence thinks he needs in his developmental process.