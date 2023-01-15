Trevor Lawrence sets record for playoff futility with first-half dud against Chargers

Trevor Lawrence looked very much like a second-year quarterback making his first-ever playoff start in the opening stretch of Saturday’s contest.

The Jacksonville Jaguars QB Lawrence was a disaster wrapped up inside of a dumpster fire during the first half of his team’s wild card game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence threw not one, not two, not three, but four interceptions in just 23 minutes of game time. He was picked by Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill on his very first pass of the night and then got worked by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. for three separate INTs over the Jaguars’ next five drives (the other two drives ended in three-and-outs).

ESPN Stats & Info shared that Lawrence, who threw three of his picks in the first quarter, became the first-ever QB to do so during a postseason game in the Super Bowl era.

Asante Samuel Jr. is the first player to intercept 3 passes in the first half of a postseason game. Trevor Lawrence is the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw 3 interceptions in the 1st quarter of a postseason game. pic.twitter.com/Zqbjf23oQH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2023

On the heels of their dynamic defensive performance, the Chargers were able to race out to a 27-0 lead. To Lawrence’s credit though, he was able to flip the script a bit at the end of the half with a nine-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram. Lawrence then led Jacksonville on an 89-yard TD drive (capped by a six-yard throw to Marvin Jones Jr.) during their first offensive possession of the third quarter (making it 27-14).

Nonetheless, Lawrence’s first half will likely go down in infamy and was not exactly well-timed for him with all the criticism that he has faced recently.