Why the drama between Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals might not be over

Trey Hendrickson finally reached an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week that ended his lengthy holdout, but that does not mean all of the issues between the two sides have been resolved.

Hendrickson signed a new deal with the Bengals on Monday that raised his salary from $16 million to $30 million for 2025. The star pass-rusher is still set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, but Cincinnati has the option of preventing that from happening.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that Hendrickson’s revised one-year contract with the Bengals does not include a clause that would prevent the team from using the franchise tag next offseason.

A few notes on Trey Hendrickson’s revised contract:



– For cap purposes, the deal includes one void year

– Hendrickson’s cap number for this year increased by $3M

– The deal does not include a no tag clause. It would be costly, but the Bengals do have the right to tag him — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 27, 2025

That is noteworthy, especially given how productive Hendrickson has been over the last two seasons. He had 17.5 sacks each season in 2023 and 2024, which was the most sacks combined for any player in the NFL during that two-year span.

The franchise tag for a defensive end in 2026 is expected to be in the neighborhood of $35 million. If Hendrickson posts double-digit sacks again, that figure would represent somewhat of a bargain for him for one season. The highest-paid pass-rushers in the NFL are currently making more than $40 million annually.

Hendrickson will turn 31 this season. While he had been seeking long-term security, the thought of making $35 million guaranteed next year might appeal to him on some level. The issue between Hendrickson and the Bengals all offseason was guaranteed money, so earning a total of $65 million over two seasons might not be the worst scenario for the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

There were numerous times in recent months when it seemed like the relationship between Hendrickson and the Bengals was not in a good place. Should the Bengals consider using the franchise tag on Hendrickson next offseason, those negative feelings might return.