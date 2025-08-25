Trey Hendrickson gets huge payday to end his holdout

The Cincinnati Bengals and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson have finally sorted out an agreement that will end his holdout.

In the end, Hendrickson did not get a new long-term contract with the Bengals. However, the team is increasing his salary by $14 million for 2025, and he will now get $30 million this season.

Another hold-in ends: Bengals and Trey Hendrickson reached agreement today on a $14 million raise for this year, boosting his 2025 salary to $30 million dollars, per sources. Hendrickson still is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. pic.twitter.com/Yhc1iT6ca8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2025

Ultimately, Hendrickson does not get the long-term security he had hoped for. Instead, his salary is nearly doubled, and he will still have the opportunity to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 campaign.

Hendrickson’s new deal ends a saga that has taken up most of Cincinnati’s offseason. The team had been reluctant to offer the star pass rusher any significant guarantees beyond 2025, which was a major sticking point in talks. That is likely why the two sides ultimately pursued a one-year compromise option.

The veteran reported to training camp but did not participate without a new contract, and at one point the Bengals did appear to consider trading him. The asking price was high, however, and it does not appear that a deal ever got close.

The 30-year-old Hendrickson was a first-team All-Pro last season and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. He has 35 sacks over the past two seasons, which was the most in the NFL during that span. Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks each season.