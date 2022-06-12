Report reveals how 49ers’ coaches view Trey Lance

There has been a lot of talk about the San Francisco 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo for one more season, and some people have taken that as a sign that the team is not yet confident in Trey Lance. One NFL insider says that is not the case.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that the Niners’ coaching staff has been pleased with how Lance has looked in practice this offseason. The former No. 3 overall pick has worked to improve his footwork and throwing motion, and it has reportedly shown. Lance is also still under the impression that he will start in Week 1 regardless of whether or not Garoppolo is traded.

“He’s just trying to navigate the chaos of 11 defenders coming at you. That’s really been the focus for him the past couple of weeks, I’m told,” Fowler said. “They’ve been pleased. They like how he looked in the minicamp setting. Jimmy Garoppolo remains available. (Lance is) likely to start regardless. He has sort of gotten informal indications that he is the guy, and he’s proceeding as so.”

A report earlier this offseason suggested 49ers coaches have not been impressed with Lance’s development. It is possible some of that information was leaked in an attempt to drive up Garoppolo’s trade value. If rival teams think the 49ers want to keep Garoppolo, they might be more aggressive with their trade offers.

Lance seems to be doing everything he can to prove to the Niners that they made the right decision by trading up to draft him. He has even been working with one franchise legend this offseason. Garoppolo probably has no interest in staying with San Francisco as an insurance plan, anyway.