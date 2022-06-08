San Fransisco 49ers great is mentoring Trey Lance

The San Fransisco 49ers have had plenty of great quarterbacks throughout their history, and one of their all-time best at the position is mentoring projected 2022 starter Trey Lance.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Lance revealed that he and Young had spoken a few times this offseason.

“We got to talk a decent amount,” Lance said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Obviously, a guy like that, it means the world any time he says anything about me. I have nothing but respect for a guy like that, everything that he’s done and having been in this building and playing for this organization.

“For me, I’m going to take everything I possibly can from a guy like that. Anything he has to say, anything he has to offer me, I’m welcoming that with open arms.”

Young believes in the 22-year-old Lance’s ability to take over the starting role.

“I have 100-percent confidence that Trey will figure out where to throw it,” Young said during last week’s Dwight Clark Legacy Series event. “The challenge for Trey is once he knows, then how to deliver it, and that’s another great talent that you have to have and develop.”

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is expected to be the starter. The team has been looking to trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers have even excused Garoppolo from the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp.

In six games as Garoppolo’s backup last season, Lance threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.