Trey Lance’s personal coach reveals how Patrick Mahomes helped 49ers QB

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has shown marked improvement as a passer this offseason, at least according to one of his personal coaches.

Jeff Christensen, who has worked privately with both Lance and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, says that Lance has made “substantial” progress, partly from simply watching Mahomes work and grasping new concepts.

“I said, ‘Watch this. Watch what he does here,'” Christensen told Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “It was something I was telling him to do that he wasn’t quite doing. And then he saw Patrick apply it perfectly. And I think that visual buy-in, that mental buy-in, helped him past that mental hump.

“And to his credit he just kept getting better. (Over) the last seven days, every day was a substantial jump.”

Obviously, there is a significant difference between looking good in workouts and bringing it into an actual game. However, any encouraging news on Lance has to be greeted positively for the 49ers. That is why Lance and Mahomes working together was such good news.

Lance is coming back from a severe ankle injury, but apparently had to overcome another physical issue too. He will not be the favorite to start for the team this year, but maybe he will show them something in training camp.