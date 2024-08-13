Troubling details emerge about Browns rookie Mike Hall Jr.’s arrest

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was arrested on Tuesday, and some troubling new details have emerged about the alleged incident.

Hall was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute he got into in Avon, Ohio, with the mother of his child on Monday night. The former Ohio State star reportedly left the residence where the incident took place before police arrived, which is why he was arrested the next day.

According to a police report that was obtained by ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Hall threatened the mother of his child with a gun. The woman told police that Hall grabbed a handgun during an argument between the two, pressed it against her temple and said, “I will f–ing end it all. I don’t care.”

The alleged victim, who says she is engaged to Hall and shares an 11-month-old child with him, told police she and Hall had been arguing over the financial needs of a daughter she has from another relationship. She claimed Hall screamed at her to leave the house and then dragged her by her feet down the driveway.

The woman’s mother corroborated the story, according to police, and said she witnessed Hall hit the alleged victim in the head with a baby bottle, choke her and push her head through a wall.

Police said they observed signs of a physical altercation at the residence and found two handguns lying on a mattress.

Hall was charged with domestic violence and pleaded not guilty. He posted $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.

The Browns issued a statement on Tuesday saying they are aware of the situation and in the process of gathering more information.

Hall, who grew up in the Cleveland area, was selected by the Browns in the second round (No. 54 overall) of this year’s draft. He had 43 total tackles, 6 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss as a starter over the past two seasons at Ohio State.