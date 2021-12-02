Troy Aikman shares what the problem is with the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have made some huge moves over the past two years to load their roster with superstar players, but they have lost three games in a row after their hot start to the season. Troy Aikman does not think that is a coincidence.

Aikman recently expressed skepticism that Odell Beckham Jr. would help the Rams, and he reiterated that during a Tuesday appearance on 1310 “The Ticket” in Dallas. He said he has never seen a so-called superteam contend for a Super Bowl.

“We’ve talked about it — the all-star team just — I’ve never seen it work in the NFL,” Aikman said, as transcribed by Skyler Carlin of Rams Wire. “I know Washington tried it back in, I think, ‘99. I’ve just never seen a team that goes out and tries to put together this all-star team that can win a Super Bowl, much less success,” Aikman said. “It usually unravels, and right now, that’s kind of what’s happening to the Rams. They’ve just not been very consistent.”

The Rams acquired Matthew Stafford in a trade during the offseason, which was universally viewed as an upgrade. Stafford has struggled as of late, however, likely due to a number of injuries he has been battling. L.A. has also given up quite a bit to acquire players like Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller and Beckham. They are clearly not placing a huge emphasis on the draft, which Aikman does not see as the best approach for winning.

Aikman pointed to the poor game the Rams played two weeks ago in their 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I feel it throughout the entire organization,” he said. “I just don’t know that they’re going — I don’t think they’re done. I think they’re going to have some moments where they climb back into it, but I don’t know if they’re going to have enough to get over the hump.”

Many were surprised to hear how quickly Aikman criticized Beckham. Stafford’s injuries are probably the biggest reason the Rams are struggling. That said, there’s no question they have sacrificed a lot of draft capital in an attempt to win now. If they can’t do that, they may be in rough shape a few years from now.

Photo: Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports