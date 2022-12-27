Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team.

The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving many perplexed.

There is no doubt that the Broncos need to turn things around and get some better coaching. According to Troy Aikman, Denver needs someone like Sean Payton.

“They’ve gotta get some credibility back,” Aikman said of the Broncos during the Week 16 “Monday Night Football” game between the Chargers and Colts. “They’ve gotta get some goodwill within a fanbase that’s been highly disappointed.”

Aikman mentioned Payton as a big winner from Hackett’s firing due to the demand for an accomplished, offensive-minded head coach.

“I just think the price went up exponentially for Sean Payton. He’s the guy in the driver’s seat. [The Broncos] can’t take a chance on anybody,” Aikman said. “Sean Payton is going to be a high commodity for a lot of teams that are in need of a head coach. So he becomes a hot commodity. He’s the winner when it’s all said and done.”

Payton won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints and helped turn Drew Brees into a (likely) Hall of Fame quarterback. The Saints still own Payton’s rights through next season, so they would need some compensation to let him coach elsewhere if the 58-year-old wants back in for 2023.

Payton reportedly has two teams atop his wishlist. Will he consider the Broncos now that they have an opening?