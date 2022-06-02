Tua Tagovailoa takes shot at arm strength critics

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had enough of the talk about his arm strength, and he fired back at critics after OTAs on Thursday.

Tagovailoa called out “keyboard warriors” for making assumptions about his performance in practices without actually seeing them. He even sounded a confident note by asking reporters if they’d recorded his last throw of the day to Tyreek Hill, which Tagovailoa said was “money.”

An open, happy and a lil spicy Tua Tagovailoa on his deep ball: “Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call em aren’t out here practicing with us… I don’t know if y’all recorded the last one to Tyreek… I don’t know about you but that looked like money.” pic.twitter.com/bgDpmkLHaI — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 2, 2022

Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, reporters weren’t recording the throw the quarterback described. The Dolphins do not allow reporters to record any part of practice with the exception of stretching and warmups.

Tagovailoa has taken a lot of heat for his arm strength and whether he’ll be able to supply Tyreek Hill with the kind of passes the speedy receiver can take advantage of. The Dolphins have not exactly helped Tagovailoa in that regard, but the receiver has consistently come to Tagovailoa’s defense throughout OTAs.