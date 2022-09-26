 Skip to main content
Dolphins provide Tua Tagovailoa injury update

September 26, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tua Tagovailoa celebrates a play

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after running with the football for a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was certainly banged up during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, and there is at least some doubt about his status for Thursday night.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel admitted that Tagovailoa had a sore back, and is also dealing with ankle soreness. The team has a short week, as they play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday, so McDaniel did not guarantee that Tagovailoa would be able to play that game.

Tagovailoa’s injuries looked quite serious during Sunday’s game, and it was a huge surprise to many that he was able to return at all. In fact, some are still skeptical about how Tagovailoa’s diagnosis ultimately went.

Tagovailoa has been a standout player so far this season, with eight touchdown passes in three weeks to pace the unbeaten Dolphins.

