Dolphins provide Tua Tagovailoa injury update

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was certainly banged up during Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, and there is at least some doubt about his status for Thursday night.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel admitted that Tagovailoa had a sore back, and is also dealing with ankle soreness. The team has a short week, as they play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday, so McDaniel did not guarantee that Tagovailoa would be able to play that game.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa’s back & ankle is feeling sore but still getting info from tests. McDaniel said it wasn’t out the norm of bumps & bruises that typically come after games but he hasn’t done a Thursday game with Tua yet to say he can definitively play — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 26, 2022

Tagovailoa’s injuries looked quite serious during Sunday’s game, and it was a huge surprise to many that he was able to return at all. In fact, some are still skeptical about how Tagovailoa’s diagnosis ultimately went.

Tagovailoa has been a standout player so far this season, with eight touchdown passes in three weeks to pace the unbeaten Dolphins.